Cellino confirms Milan, Inter battling for Tonali

Brescia president Massimo Cellino confirmed Milan were interested in Inter target Sandro Tonali.

Tonali, 20, has been heavily linked with a move away from Brescia after impressing enough to earn three Italy caps.

Inter, Milan and Juventus are all reportedly interested in the midfielder, who made 35 Serie A appearances in 2019-20 as Brescia were relegated.

But Cellino said Tonali wanted his future sorted as Inter drag their heels, with Milan emerging as possible frontrunners.

"I appreciated the seriousness of [Milan technical director Paolo] Maldini, confirming the historic Milan. I don't want to add more to be inappropriate," he told Sky Sport on Friday.

"[Inter chief executive Giuseppe] Marotta has always confirmed the strong interest … I have always avoided negotiations with other clubs, especially foreign ones.

"But the boy needs to know what his future is. So, I'm not in a hurry, but he is, and it seems more than justified to me."

