Bayern snap up teenage winger Sanyang from Hoffenheim

Bayern Munich have signed teenage winger Mamin Sanyang from Hoffenheim on a three-year contract.

The 17-year-old forward, who moved to Germany from Gambia when he was 10, will play for Bayern's Under-19 team next season.

Across 19 appearances in the U17 Bundesliga and two in the U19 division in 2019-20, Sanyang scored nine goals and laid on four assists.

"Mamin is an extremely fast and dangerous winger. We see him as an ideal reinforcement for our Under-19 team and are very happy he will wear the Bayern jersey in the future," said academy manager Jochen Sauer.

Sanyang has followed in the footsteps of Germany U17 forward Armindo Sieb, who in May agreed to swap Hoffenheim for Bayern.

Hoffenheim have also seen 17-year-old left-back Kerim Calhanoglu, cousin of Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, and U17 captain Luca Campanile agree moves to Schalke.

Amadou Onana, 18, in January agreed to join Hamburg from the 2020-21 campaign, while 16-year-old Melkamu Frauendorf is reportedly a target for Liverpool.