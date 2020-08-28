Bayern sign 16-year-old Hepburn from Celtic

Bayern Munich have signed 16-year-old winger Barry Hepburn from Celtic.

Hepburn is a Scotland Under-17 international and will play in the same age group at Bayern, where he will be coached by Danny Schwarz.

His move from Celtic to the Bundesliga champions comes one year after Liam Morrison, who is training with Martin Demichelis' U19 team, trod the same path to Bavaria.

"We are very happy with the transfer of Barry," said Bayern academy director Jochen Sauer.

"He is an attacking player with a lot of potential that we want to help his further development steps."