Report: Lorient 1-1 PSG December 23, 2021 00:04 3:38 min Lorient 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain: Ramos sent off but champions rescue draw. Highlights lorient Paris Saint-Germain -Latest Videos 5:30 min Liverpool 3-3 Leicester City (5-4 pens) 3:28 min Report: Athletic 1-2 Real Madrid 3:38 min Report: Lorient 1-1 PSG 5:35 min Dramatic CAF Super Cup victory for Al Ahly 2:22 min Highlights: Sevilla 1-1 Barcelona 5:36 min Highlights: Arsenal 5-1 Sunderland 2:58 min Real Madrid 0 Cadiz 0 - Highlights 6:37 min Tottenham 2 Liverpool 2 - Highlights 5:31 min Newcastle 0 Manchester City 4 - Highlights 4:07 min Marseille 4 Cannet-Rocheville 1 - Report