The French Ligue 1 game between Nice and Marseille was abandoned Sunday after fans of the home side invaded the pitch and angrily confronted opposing player Dimitri Payet who had thrown a bottle lobbed at him back into the crowd.

Trouble at the Allianz Riviera Stadium flared in the 75th minute when Marseille star Payet, who had been targeted every time he took a corner, threw one of the plastic bottles back into the Nice end.

As fighting broke out, players were led off the pitch by the referee.

Marseille then refused to continue and the game was halted permanently.