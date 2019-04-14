Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Paris Saint-Germain crumbled at Stade Pierre-Mauroy as second-placed Lille postponed their visitors' title celebrations by inflicting an emphatic 5-1 victory after Juan Bernat was sent off.

On a night when nothing seemed to go to plan for his side, PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel saw Thomas Meunier put through his own net to give Lille the lead before Bernat pulled the visitors level.

The wing-back was then shown a straight red card for a foul on Nicolas Pepe, Meunier and captain Thiago Silva having already withdrawn due to injuries.

Pepe struck six minutes after half-time and further goals from Jonathan Bamba, Gabriel and Jose Fonte rubbed salt in the wounds of PSG, who failed to adjust to their man disadvantage.

PSG remain 17 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 and will be expected to wrap up the title against Nantes in midweek, but Lille enjoyed one night of swaggering dominance as they strengthened their grip on second place.

Goals/Highlights

Goal! 5-1! A thumping header from José Fonte confirms the thrashing!

Goal! 4-1! Would you belive it! Gabriel plants a header past Alphonse Areola! Lille are in dreamland!

Goal! Jonathan Bamba makes it 3-1! PSG have a mountain to climb here!

Goal! Nicolas Pépé puts Lille into the lead with a composed finish! PSG ain't winning the title tonight, as it stands.

Chance! How did Thilo Kehrer put that header wide!

Red Card! Goalscorer Juan Bernat walks for a cynical foul on Nicolas Pépé.





Goal! What did you worry about? PSG hit back immediately! Juan Bernat side foots the Parisians level!

Goal! Oh dear, Thomas Meunier turns the ball into his own net!

PEEEEP! We are underway in Lille!

Live Updates

Preamble

Now for PSG! As expected Kylian Mbappe starts and replaces Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (You know that missed chance) in the side.

Team news! First up Lille! Keep an eye out for Nicolas Pépé who has scored 18 goals this season! The attacker is set to leave Lille in the summer, with PSG one of the favourites for his signature!

Lille defeated PSG all the way back in 2010. Surely not another upset on the cards tonight?!

😍 Highlights from our win v PSG in 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣0️⃣ 👇#LOSCPSG pic.twitter.com/2vmH5dFgNV — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) April 14, 2019

The Parisians have arrived! Surely Kylian Mbappe will start tonight!

I'm a big fan of Lille's stadium! LOSC are twenty points of PSG in the standings, but can the side nicknames Les Dogues (The Great Danes) cause a famous upset against the big dogs from Paris?

Well, will we? I'm guessing Thomas Tuchel will go with a full strength side, not the one that stumbled to a 2-2 draw against Strasbourg last weekend!

After fluffing their lines last weekend with a 2-2 draw against Strasbourg, can PSG get the better of second-placed Lille to lift the Ligue 1 title with eight games to spare? Join me for all the latest updates from the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, including team news, match commentary and video highlights from this potential title decider.