Highlights: Troyes 1-3 PSG May 7, 2023 22:50 4:11 min PSG moved another step closer to the Ligue 1 title with a 3-1 away win over Troyes. Ligue 1 Troyes Paris Saint-Germain -Latest Videos 4:11 min Highlights: Troyes 1-3 PSG 3:45 min Highlights: West Ham 1-0 Man Utd 4:37 min Highlights: Newcastle 0-2 Arsenal 5:58 min Highlights: Borussia Dortmund 6-0 Wolfsburg 2:53 min Highlights: Werder Bremen 1-2 Bayern Munich 2:09 min Highlights: Liverpool 1-0 Brentford 4:03 min Highlights: Man City 2-1 Leeds 4:00 min Highlights: Urawa Reds 1 (2) - (1) 0 Al-Hilal 4:28 min Highlights: Brighton 1-0 Man Utd 4:04 min Highlights: Atletico Madrid 5-1 Cadiz