Highlights: Brest pick up first win of the season against Monaco October 31, 2021 19:20 2:39 min Goals from Steve Mounie and Franck Honorat gave Brest their first win of the Ligue 1 season. Ligue 1 AS Monaco Brest -Latest Videos 3:16 min Highlights: Clermont 0-1 Marseille 2:39 min Highlights: Brest 2-0 Monaco 3:49 min Report: Atletico Madrid 3-0 Betis 3:30 min Report: Barcelona 1-1 Alaves 3:52 min Report: Tottenham 0-3 Man Utd 3:32 min Report: Man City 0-2 Crystal Palace 1:10 min Khazri scores stunner 3:54 min Report: Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea 3:24 min Report: Liverpool 2-2 Brighton 4:49 min Report: Elche 1-2 Real Madrid