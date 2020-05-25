Villas-Boas to stay on as Marseille coach

"After several discussions in recent days with Frank McCourt and Jacques-Henri Eyraud, Andre Villas-Boas has confirmed that he wants to continue working with OM next season," the club told AFP.

Last week, Marseille offered Villas-Boas -- whose existing deal runs until the end of next season -- a two-year contract extension as doubts persisted over his future at the club following the departure of right-hand man and sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta.

Villas-Boas, 42, led former European champions Marseille to second place behind Paris Saint-Germain in the Ligue 1 season which was ended early because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Marseille, who are owned by American tycoon Frank McCourt, are therefore set to feature in the Champions League next season for the first time since 2013/14.