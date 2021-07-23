Pochettino pens new deal with PSG

The Argentine took over from the sacked Thomas Tuchel in January but PSG were dethroned as champions by Lille and were knocked out in the semi-finals of the Champions League, PSG did, however, win the French Cup.

"I'm really very happy, for myself and also for my staff," said Pochettino, a former PSG captain.

"It's very important for us to feel the confidence of the club and we will give our maximum so that the supporters are proud of Paris Saint-Germain.

"That's why we will try and reach our objectives all together, as one. Twenty years ago I was captain of this club and today I am the coach. It's a dream come true."