Neymar ruled out by PSG until January

Neymar will not play again for Paris Saint-Germain this year but should be back in action in January after his ankle injury scare.

There were fears the Brazilian had suffered a break when he had to be carried off on a stretcher in last Sunday's Ligue 1 match against Lyon.

Neymar was tackled by Lyon's Thiago Mendes, who was sent off following a VAR review, but concerns for the striker's well-being were eased when the injury was diagnosed as a sprain.

He missed the match against Lorient on Wednesday and will now play no part in Sunday's clash at Lille or the home game three days later against Strasbourg.

The former Barcelona forward was named in a PSG medical bulletin on Saturday, with the club stating: "Following the sprain to his left ankle, there is some bruising to the bone and he continues to undergo treatment at the training ground.

"He is expected to make his return in January."

Coach Thomas Tuchel previously expressed hope that Neymar could be involved before the short winter break; however, the trip to Saint-Etienne on January 6 now appears to be the earliest point at which he might return to action.

PSG also said midfielder Danilo Pereira, hit by a hamstring blow, should be back on first-team duty in January, while Neymar's fellow striker Mauro Icardi is set to return from an adductor problem "in the coming days".