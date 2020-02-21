Lyon clinch key win ahead of Juventus test

A penalty from Moussa Dembele in the eighth minute of injury time at the end of the first half and a goal from Houssem Aouar after three minutes of stoppage time in the second half gave Lyon the three points.

It was a first win for Lyon following two draws and two losses and moved them into sixth place in the table on 37 points.

Lyon gave a debut to Brazilian winter transfer window recruit Bruno Guimaraes while Leo Dubois returned from a knee injury suffered in November.

Metz, who went down to their second home defeat of the season, stay in 15th place with 28 points.

