Lorient part ways with coach Pelissier

French Ligue 1 club Lorient on Sunday announced the departure of coach Christophe Pelissier after three years in charge.

Pelissier, 56, led Lorient back into the top-flight in the Covid-shortened 2019-20 season, but the club has only narrowly avoided relegation in both years since returning to Ligue 1.

Lorient said a new coach will be named on Monday. According to a club source, academy director and reserve team boss Regis Le Bris is being lined up to replace Pelissier.

Four teams will be relegated at the end of the 2022-23 campaign, with just two promoted, as Ligue 1 decreases its number of clubs from 20 to 18.