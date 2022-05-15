PSG striker Kylian Mbappé has claimed the Ligue 1 player of the season award for a third time. Mbappé, 23 enjoyed an exceptional season in Ligue 1 notching 25 goals and 19 assists in the campaign so far and helping the Parians to yet another league title.

The French international, who has now won the award for three consecutive seasons beating out the likes of Martin Terrier of Rennes, Wissam Ben Yedder of Monaco, Marseille's Dimitri Payet and Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta. Notable absentees included PSG teammates Leo Messi and Neymar.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid striker Karim Benzima won the award for the best French player overseas, and PSG stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma took home the goalkeeper of the year award.