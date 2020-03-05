English
العربية
UEFA Champions League
Ligue 1

Gelson Martins handed six-month ban for pushing referee

Monaco will be without Gelson Martins for the rest of the season after the winger received a lengthy suspension from the LFP.

Pascal Guyot/AFP/Getty Images

Gelson Martins has received a six-month ban for pushing a referee while playing for Monaco.

The Portugal international was suspended as a precaution by the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) back on February 6 following an incident in a game away at Nimes five days earlier.

Martins pushed Mikael Lesage twice during his side's 3-1 Ligue 1 defeat, initially making contact with the official following team-mate Tiemoue Bakayoko's 32nd-minute red card.

The winger, who joined Monaco permanently from Atletico Madrid in 2019, was sent off and reacted by shoving Lesage for a second time.

After examining footage and speaking to Martins, the LFP has punished the player with a lengthy ban that is backdated to the time he was initially suspended.

The 24-year-old has already sat out five games but will now miss the remainder of the domestic season in France.

Monaco issued a short statement in response to the verdict, describing the punishment handed down as a "very heavy sanction".

"AS Monaco takes note of the decision of the disciplinary committee of the LFP to sanction Gelson Martins with a firm suspension of six months dating to February 6, a very heavy sanction," the club said.

"The club once again condemns the unjustifiable behaviour of its attacker, but also regrets the excessive length of this suspension for a player who has never known a disciplinary ban in more than 200 games at the highest level."

Gelson Martins
Previous Marseille at risk of UEFA sanctions after failing
Read
Marseille at risk of UEFA sanctions after failing to comply with FFP settlement agreement
Next

Latest Stories