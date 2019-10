Lyon have announced the signing of former Marseille coach Rudi Garcia as a replacement for the outgoing Sylvinho. The club made the announcement via social media. Garcia is no stranger to managing in Ligue 1, having won the league with Lille and enjoyed a later stint on the south coast with Marseille.

The first order of business will be to transform the fortunes of Lyon who are currently in fourteenth place in the standings, with just nine points from nine games this season.