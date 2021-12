Atletico almost took a point from Sevilla after Felipe cancelled out a stunning goal from Ivan Rakitic before half-time.

But Sevilla snatched victory at the end, Jules Kounde keeping the ball alive at the back post after a scramble in the box, which allowed Ocampos to slam in from close range.



The result moved second-placed Sevilla five points behind leaders Real Madrid, who play Cadiz on Sunday, while champions Atleti are a whopping 13 points adrift of their city rivals.