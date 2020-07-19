Sevilla 1 Valencia 0 - Highlights July 19, 2020 23:29 2:40 min Sergio Reguilón scored the only goal of the game, as Sevilla rounded off their La Liga season with a win over Valencia LaLiga -Latest Videos 3:34 min Report: Roma 2-2 Inter 2:40 min Sevilla 1 Valencia 0 - Highlights 3:02 min Report: Atletico 1-1 Real Sociedad 3:11 min Leganes 2 Real Madrid 2 - Match Report 1:44 min Mason Mount Reaction 3:02 min Frank Lampard Reaction 4:20 min Manchester United 1-3 Chelsea - Match Report 3:13 min Messi hails Barcelona attitude 4:23 min Report: Alaves 0-5 Barcelona 3:47 min Tottenham 3-0 Leicester City