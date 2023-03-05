Real Madrid fired another blank as their LaLiga title hopes were further dented in a goalless draw away at Real Betis.

The reigning champions knew there was no real margin for error at Estadio Benito Villamarin following Barcelona's narrow 1-0 home win over Valencia earlier on Sunday.

However, on the back of failing to register an attempt on target in their 1-0 Copa del Rey semi-final first-leg loss to Barcelona, Madrid once again failed to click in attack.

Karim Benzema had a first-half goal ruled out by VAR, but Carlo Ancelotti's side were otherwise subdued as they could only close the gap on leaders Barca to nine points.

Benzema thought he had given Madrid the lead with a superb free-kick early on, but it was ruled out after a VAR check due to the ball brushing Antonio Rudiger's arm in the wall.

While the visitors were unable to get a shot on target prior to half-time, Betis twice tested Thibaut Courtois, with Ayoze Perez forcing the Madrid goalkeeper into a good stop.

Claudio Bravo finally had something to do early in the second period when pushing aside Benzema's first-time effort from near the penalty spot.

Betis continued to look threatening and would have been in front if not for a big Courtois save to thwart Borja Iglesias, who had time to set himself and get a shot away in the box.

Rodrygo and Dani Ceballos both fired off target from good positions as Madrid, who started with Lucas Vazquez and Eduardo Camavinga at full-back, continued to toil.

Bravo stood firm in the Betis goal in a nervy conclusion to ensure the points were shared in Andalusia.