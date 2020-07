Gerard Moreno scored twice as Villarreal picked up a 2-0 win away at Real Betis. The Spanish international opened the scoring from the penalty spot with seven minutes on the clock, before combining with Carlos Bacca to register a second on the half-hour mark.

Betis were dealt a blow in first-half stoppage time when Nebil Fekir picked up two yellow cards in three minutes to get sent off. The victory for the Yellow Submarines are now on a five-game undefeated streak in the league.