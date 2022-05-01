Real Sociedad suffered a blow in their bid to qualify for next season's Champions League via a top-four finish in La Liga, as Radamel Falcao grabbed Rayo Vallecano a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

La Real looked set to move within three points of fourth-placed Atletico Madrid with four matches remaining when Alexander Sorloth gave them a first-half lead.

But Colombian veteran Falcao came off the bench in the 77th minute and scored less than a minute later to leave Sociedad five points off the top-four pace.

It was Falcao's sixth league goal of an injury-hit season as the 36-year-old made his first appearance for Rayo since February.

Visitors Sociedad remain in sixth place after a third straight game without a win.

Fifth-placed Real Betis can cut the gap to Atletico down to a single point on Monday when they travel to Getafe.

Later on Sunday, Barcelona will be looking to reclaim second from Sevilla when they host Real Mallorca.

Real Madrid wrapped up the title on Saturday, ahead of their Champions League semi-final second leg against Manchester City in midweek.