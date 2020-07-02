English
العربية
English Premier League
LaLiga

Valencia confirm Rodrigo knee injury

Valencia confirm Rodrigo knee injury

Getty Images

Valencia have confirmed striker Rodrigo Moreno suffered a knee ligament injury during Wednesday's LaLiga defeat to Athletic Bilbao.

Voro's first game in charge of the club – in his sixth spell as coach in total – ended in a 2-0 loss at Mestalla, with Raul Garcia's double handing Athletic all three points.

Another blow for 10th-placed Valencia came in the form of an injury to Rodrigo, with the 29-year-old now confirmed to have suffered a partial tear in the lateral collateral ligament of his right knee.

Rodrigo has struggled to find his best form this season, scoring just seven times in all competitions.

Previous Simeone on Griezmann substitution: 'Three minutes
Read
Simeone on Griezmann substitution: 'Three minutes can be decisive'
Next

Latest Stories