Sevilla regained ground in La Liga after a thrilling 3-2 victory over Real Sociedad on Saturday, moving them to sixth place, level at thirty points with Sociedad who sit at fifth.

The floodgates were open virtually minutes into the start of the game, with Youssef En Nesyri striking Sevilla through only four minutes into the game.

Literally one minute later, a mistake clearance by Diego Carlos ended up miraculously going into the back of his own teams net, leveling the scores having only played 5 minutes.

The attacks repeatedly came from both sides and once again a third goal came within the opening ten minutes En Nesyri managed to grab his brace in the seventh minute of the game.

However once again Real Sociedad came back with resilience as striker Alexander Isak grabbed a goal in the fourteenth minute to level scores at two all, concluding what was a very dramatic first half.

The start of the second half saw Sevilla play just as they did to start with En Nesyri grabbing his third of the match one minute into the start of the second half to give his side the lead.

Both teams continued to attack throughout the second half, Real Sociedad provided to great opportunities from corners but were unable to convert when it came to the final touch.

A late counterattack granting winger Suso the opportunity to give Sevilla a fourth goal however his one on one effort against Alex Remiro was very well saved by the Sociedad goalkeeper.

Sevilla edged though to grab three very important points as they look to climb up the ladder in the league.