Real Madrid striker Vazquez believes Atletico have title race advantage

Lucas Vazquez has vowed that Real Madrid will “keep fighting right until the end” in the LaLiga title race but he admits that city rivals Atletico Madrid have the edge.

Vazquez netted the opener in Real’s 2-0 victory against Celta Vigo on Saturday as Zinedine Zidane’s side took over top spot for the first time since October.

A run of three losses in six games saw their lead slip in November but Real have now moved ahead of Atleti by a single point, although Diego Simeone’s side have three games in hand.

Real are defending champions and the competition's most successful club but, although his side are on top, Spain attacker Vazquez admits he does not believe Zidane’s team has the advantage.

"The league has been very competitive. There are no easy games because every team makes it difficult for us," the 29-year-old said.

"Atletico has the advantage, but we’ll keep fighting right until the end for everything".