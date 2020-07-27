Parejo wants 'to retire at Valencia' despite sale speculation

Dani Parejo says he would like to retire at Valencia amid speculation he has been put up for sale by the LaLiga club.

It has been rumoured that Valencia owner Peter Lim will conduct a dramatic overhaul of the squad during the close-season, with 31-year-old Parejo one of the players to be offloaded.

Captain Parejo joined the club in 2011 and, while conceding that anything can happen in football, says he is not looking for a way out of the club.

"I am happy in Valencia," he told Radio Marca. "It is a great city and my family are perfectly happy here.

"I've been at this club for nine years and it is my home, I really feel that. I have two years left on my contract and I'd like to retire at Valencia.

"But football is football and you never know what might happen. But, for me, Valencia is the most important to me right now."

Valencia ended the 2019-20 season in ninth, three points away from a Europa League qualification spot.