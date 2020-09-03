Messi will not be booed by Barcelona fans if he stays at Camp Nou - Rivaldo

Lionel Messi will not be booed by Barcelona supporters if he stays at Camp Nou and can still bow out of the club on a high, according to the club's iconic former player Rivaldo.

Talks between Barca and Messi's agent and father Jorge are ongoing after the six-time Ballon d'Or winner last week informed the LaLiga giants of his desire to leave.

Messi reportedly hoped to trigger a clause in his contract that allows him to leave for free, but Barca are of the opinion his €700million release clause still stands.

Manchester City and Inter have been strongly linked, but Jorge Messi indicated on Thursday the forward is considering staying in Catalonia for another year.

Should that prove to be the case, Rivaldo does not believe the Argentina international will be given a tough time by the fanbase of a club he has represented since the age of 13.

"If Messi stays for at least one more season it won't be a problem," Rivaldo told Betfair.

"Blaugrana fans still have lots of love for him and know that he is a legendary player who made and can still make the difference at the club, so things can still end up nicely.

"A lot can happen in the next few weeks - he can leave, he can stay for one more season or even extend his contract, so we must wait.

"But if he stays at the club I'm not imagining a scenario of fans booing him at the Camp Nou or anything similar, not at all."

Barca finished the 2019-20 season trophyless and suffered a humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals.

And Rivaldo, who left Barcelona on bad terms in 2002, feels the manner of Barca's latest European capitulation proved to be the final straw for Messi.

"He may have decided to leave Barcelona after the humiliation against Bayern Munich in the Champions League," he said.

"After a season of internal problems at Barca and losing the LaLiga title to Real Madrid, the 8-2 defeat was the last straw that made Messi want to leave.

"He has taken responsibility for the team for too long and is probably tired of the pressure.

"The club have signed many players in the last couple of seasons, but no one has stepped up to help him and relieve some of his burden."