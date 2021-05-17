Marc-André ter Stegen out of Euro 2020

Marc-André ter Stegen will not take part in Euro 2020 after the Germany and Barcelona keeper confirmed that he will undergo knee surgery in the summer.



Taking to Instagram, the keeper revealed his decision to miss out on the tournament after medical advice. "I have decided along with the medical team of the club that I will do a complementary intervention on my knee. I'm sad that I will miss Euro 2020 with Germany."



"For the first time in many years I will be a fan at home supporting my country, I hope we win it!" added ter Stegen.



The Barcelona keeper was widely expected to be the second choice behind Manuel Neuer, but the loss is nonetheless a big blow for Joachim Löw who is stepping away from the Germany national team after the tournament.



Germany has been drawn in a tough-looking Group F for Euro 2020 alongside France, Portugal and Hungary.