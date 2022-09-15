Laporta hails 'historic day' as Gavi renews Barca deal

Barcelona youngster Gavi signed a new contract until 2026 in front of thousands of fans at Camp Nou on Thursday, with club president Joan Laporta hailing it an "historic day".

The midfielder, already a key player for his club at 18 years old and a regular with Luis Enrique's Spain, has a one billion euro ($1.00017 billion) release clause.

"Today is an historic day," said Laporta.

"With Gavi we are renewing the present, the immediate present, and the future of Barca."

Academy product Gavi, who has started every Barcelona game this season, became Spain's youngest goalscorer in June 2022, at 17 years and 304 days old.

"I try to take things as naturally as possible," said Gavi.

"La Masia helped me a lot in that regard, as well as the team and the staff.

"I am very grateful to the chefs and the tutors (at the academy). Since I was small they showed me how to work and to be humble."