Atletico Madrid 6-1 Granada: Suarez at the double on debut as Rojiblancos run riot

Luis Suarez scored twice and assisted another in a dream debut off the bench in Atletico Madrid's 6-1 demolition of Granada in their opening LaLiga fixture.

The Uruguay forward, who joined from Barcelona in a €6million deal on Friday, had already provided an assist for Marcos Llorente and won a penalty that was overturned by the time he powered in a header for his first Atleti goal.

Jorge Molina's consolation brought only brief joy for Granada as Suarez, who only entered the fray in the 70th minute, rounded off a sensational cameo in second-half injury time.

The result was already beyond doubt before Suarez's introduction with Diego Costa heading Atleti in front and, after Saul Niguez missed a first-half penalty, Angel Correa and Joao Felix were also on target prior to the late glut of goals.