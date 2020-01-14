Zinedine Zidane - nine finals, nine trophies By beIN SPORTS January 14, 2020 05:51 1:40 min Not just a world class player on the pitch - take a look at the remarkable finals record of Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane. Summaries la liga -Latest Videos 0:30 min Barcelona sack Valverde and appoint Setien 1:40 min Aguero - The smiling assassin 1:04 min Dakar Rally drivers mourn Goncalves death 24:46 min News Summary 1:00 min 5 Things - Monaco slow PSG streak 2:18 min Serena Williams - Four decades of success 6:01 min Weekend Round-Up | Week 22 2:56 min Sunday Round-Up | Week 22 2:55 min Goals of the Round | Week 22 0:48 min Is this Valverde's last Barca training session?