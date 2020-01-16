Mitch Freeley

Al Sadd boss Xavi has revealed that he rejected the advances of his former club Barcelona, admitting that it is “too soon” for him to coach the Catalan giants.

“Yes, I received an offer from Barcelona, but I did not agree with that offer because I see that it is too early to go now.”

Speculation had been rife over the weekend that the former Blaugura midfielder was close to taking over the club from Ernesto Valverde after conversations with club officials Eric Abidal and Oscar Grau. However the coach, who has only been managing for six months insisted that the time was not right to make the move.

“I dream of training them one day, but the time has not come yet.”

Al Sadd are set to play Al Duhail in the Qatar Cup final on Friday evening, and Xavi revealed that he shared the news with squad as soon as he made his mind up to stay with the club.

“My family was the first to know about my decision. Then the Al Sadd players, I respect them a lot.”

“For the past three days, I was not at the top of my focus because I was thinking about that offer, but now my focus is on Al Sadd.”

Perhaps the most telling line from the Barcelona legend, was how he left it open to a possible homecoming in the summer.

“I will be at Al Sadd at least till the end of the season, in football you never know.”

Barcelona fans will certainly be watching the manageral career of their former favouite with renewed interest.