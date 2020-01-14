Setien leads first Barcelona training session January 14, 2020 15:16 0:46 min New Barcelona boss Quique Setien takes charge of his first training session at the club. Summaries -Latest Videos 0:59 min The Bundesliga Returns with beIN 0:59 min The Bundesliga Returns with beIN 0:47 min Berbatov - Tottenham Need to Replace Kane 3:01 min Serie A: Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 19 0:29 min Man United Vs Wolves – Predicted Teams & Streams 1:36 min GAME RECAP: Magic 114, Kings 112 1:51 min GAME RECAP: Lakers 128, Cavaliers 99 1:50 min GAME RECAP: Trail Blazers 115, Hornets 112 1:39 min GAME RECAP: Celtics 113, Bulls 101 1:43 min GAME RECAP: Thunder 117, Timberwolves 104