Mitch Freeley

You can watch the Live Match Stream of Valencia Vs Real Madrid via beIN CONNECT

Real Madrid will be looking to continue winning ways under returning boss Zinedine Zidane but will face a stern test from a Valencia side who still have aspirations of finishing in the top four. As ever, you will be able to watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN CONNECT.

Los Che is on an eleven game undefeated streak in La Liga, last tasting defeat away to Alaves at the start of January. Since then Valencia have drawn six and won five in the league pushing them up the league and in contention for European football. Recent form is also impressive for Marcelino’s side with only the top three of Barce, Atletico and Real the only sides to take more points from their last five games.

Last time out Valencia secured a vital 1-0 away win against fellow European contenders Sevilla thanks to a Dani Parejo penalty. The victory saw Valencia leapfrog their rivals into sixth place just three points away from Getafe in the Champions League. Whilst Valencia, who are celebrating their centenary this year are still in the Europa League are preparing for an all-Spanish quarter-final against Villarreal later in the month.

In team news, Valencia will be without Francis Coquelin & Cristiano Piccini who are out with muscle complaints. Keep an eye out for midfielder Daniel Parejo, the former Real youth product has enjoyed a fine season with Valencia scoring eight goals in La Liga this term. Expect a starting place in the centre of the park for the 29-year old Spanish international.

Valencia Predicted Team

Neto; Wass, Garay, Gabriel, Gaya; Soler, Parejo, Kondogbia, Guedes; Rodrigo, Gameiro.

Channel – 12 HD

Online – beIN CONNECT

Kick-Off – 22:30 Mecca

As for Real Madrid, they needed a late Karim Benzema winner to overcome bottom of the table Huesca 3-2 to maintain Zidane’s perfect start on his return to Los Blancos. It’s strange to think that Real have nothing to play for from the remaining games of the season, but having been dumped out of the Champions League by Ajax and now 12 points away from Barcelona in the league any chance of silverware has evaporated.

The emphasis now will fall on Zidane to test his squad ahead of an expected overhaul in the summer. Initial signs show that the returning French coach may use some youngsters for the remaining games of the season. January signing Brahim Díaz certainly impressed at the weekend in only his second start with the club, expect the teenager to start again in Valencia.

In team news, Zidane will be boosted by the returning quartet of Toni Kroos, Raphael Varane, Luka Modric and Marco Asensio who missed out against Huesca. Zidane is also likely to keep faith in his son Enzo in goal, with Thibaut Courtois still recovering from an injury picked up in training last week.

Real Madrid Predicted Team

Zidane; Odriozola, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Isco, Modric, Ceballos; Bale, Benzema, Diaz

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as Valencia takes on Real Madrid.


