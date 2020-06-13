Watch the LIVE stream of Mallorca v Barcelona via beIN CONNECT

Date – Saturday, June 13, 2020; Kick-Off – 23:00 Mecca; Channel – 11 HD

Match Report

Arturo Vidal, Martin Braithwaite, Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi were all on target as Barcelona beat Real Mallorca 4-0 to make a winning return in LaLiga.

It had been three months since the leaders last played because of the coronavirus-enforced break, but they needed less than two minutes to go ahead through Vidal's header.

Braithwaite then fired in a second eight minutes before the break in a game that also saw the return of Luis Suarez from injury.

Alba struck11 minutes from time before Messi wrapped up victory in injury time as Barca went five points clear of Real Madrid ahead of Los Blancos' return to action on Sunday.

There was no sign of any rust in Quique Setien's ranks as Barca went ahead after just 65 seconds.

Frenkie de Jong robbed Real Madrid loanee Takefusa Kubo in midfield and the ball was delivered into the box by Alba, with Vidal running onto the cross and directing his header into the bottom-left corner of the net.

Barca threatened to put the game to bed early on as Braithwaite and Messi both came close before Mallorca finally woke up.

Kubo looked intent on making amends as he forced Marc-Andre ter Stegen into a good save from the edge of the box before being denied again with a low free-kick.

Yet the leaders doubled their lead before the interval, Braithwaite clinically dispatching his first goal for the club after a scrappy build-up that included headed flick-ons from De Jong and Messi.

Mallorca nearly found a way back into the match shortly after the restart, but Ante Budimir's first-time effort was always bending away from Ter Stegen as it flew wide.

Setien brought on Suarez – out since January because of a knee injury – and that seemed to galvanise Messi, who set up Braithwaite and Ronald Araujo for efforts that were stopped by Manolo Reina and the post respectively.

Messi would not be denied a second assist, though, as he cleverly flicked the ball over the top for Alba, who just managed to stay onside and finish at the near post.

There was time enough for Messi to get on the scoresheet as he kept his balance in the box before working space and firing right-footed high into the net.

Live Updates

Preamble

Barca have arrived!



Barcelona team news! Ronald Araújo starts in central defence, whilst Messi joins Greizmann and Martin Braithwaite in attack. Luis Suarez has to settle for a place on the bench!

Will this man be playing a part tonight? Barcelona team news up next!

Team news! Exciting Japanese prospect and Real Madrid loanee Takefusa Kubo starts. Ante Budimir leads the line and will be looking to add to his six goals this season.

Real Mallorca have arrived! We get underway at 23:00 Mecca!

Barcelona won't be with Nelson Samedo tonight after he broke lockdown rules! Our man Jamie Easton has more!

Five substitutes will be allowed for both teams today!

Good evening! The Champions are back in action! Will Leo Messi and Co get back to La Liga action with a win? Luis Suarez is certain to play a part, join me as ever for the build up, team news and Live Video from the game.