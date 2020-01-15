Mitch Freeley

It’s second against fourth in La Liga on Saturday evening, as Real Madrid welcome Sevilla to the Santiago Bernabeu. After a winning start to 2020, Zidane will be focusing to overhaul rivals Barcelona and win a first league title since the 2016–17 season.

Since returning to the Real Madrid dugout in November, Zidane has overseen an undefeated streak stretching back thirteen games in all competitions. Whilst the run has seen frustrating draws against Valencia and Atletic Bilbao, Los Blancos fans will be largely pleased with how their side has matched Barcelona every step of the way so far.

With their feted rivals recently changing managers and only being in second place due to goal difference this could be the ideal moment for Los Blancos to take a decisive step in the title race.

In team news, Real Madrid will be without leading goalscorer Karim Benzema who is out with a hamstring complaint. In more positive news Gareth Bale has recovered from illness and is in contention to play a part against Sevilla.

Real Madrid Predicted Team

Courtois; Ramos, Carvajal, Varane, Mendy; Modric, Kroos, Casemiro; Rodrygo, Vinicius, Bale.

Sevilla and former Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui will be looking to cause an upset on Saturday evening. Just like Los Blancos, the side from the south of Spain has yet to taste defeat this year and have warmed up for the contest with a 5-0 demolition of UM Escobedo in the Copa del Rey.

Under the tutelage of Lopetegui, Sevilla has started the season well winning ten of their nineteen league games and losing only four games so far, one of which was a narrow 1-0 defeat to Madrid back in September. The aim for the Andalucian side has to Champions League football and currently occupy fourth place in the standings, four points ahead of Real Sociedad in fifth place. Lucas Ocampos has been one of the standout performers so far this season, grabbing five goals from midfield.

In team news, Lopetegui has a fully fit side to choose from, after resting a number of players in the cup. Javier Hernández is unlikely to be in the squad, after being heavily linked with a move to the USA.

Sevilla Predicted Team

Vaclik, Navas, Carrico, Carlos, Kounde; Banega, Fernando, Ocampos; Torres, Munir, Joan Jordan

It certainly promises to be an interesting encounter as Real Madrid look to continue winning ways against Sevilla. Follow all the action with beIN SPORTS.