Match Report

Lionel Messi sparkled as Barcelona saw off Levante 5-0 on Sunday to restore their three-point lead at the top of LaLiga.

Messi set up Luis Suarez for the opening goal before scoring a hat-trick as Ernesto Valverde's side made amends for their shock 5-4 defeat at Ciutat de Valencia last May.

The 31-year-old has now scored 50 goals for club and country eight times over the last nine calendar years and he helped round off the rout by setting up Gerard Pique for the fifth two minutes from time.

Barca's third straight LaLiga win put daylight between them, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid after 16 matches.

Levante were 2-1 up at half-time of this fixture last season and they caused Barca problems from the off once again, with Emmanuel Boateng, scorer of a hat-trick in that game, striking the underside of the crossbar from 12 yards.

But Barca made the most of Levante's failure to clear their lines 10 minutes before the break, when Messi danced his way across the top of the box and clipped a reverse pass into the path of Suarez, who volleyed home.

Three minutes before half-time, after another error, it was 2-0. Ruben Rochina passed straight to Sergio Busquets, he sent Messi through on goal and the Argentine star slotted the ball beneath Oier Olazabal.

Messi effectively killed the match before the hour mark, first sweeping into the bottom-right corner after Suarez and Jordi Alba led a counter-attack and then tapping in a first-time cross from Arturo Vidal.

Erick Cabaco saw a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Ousmane Dembele in the 76th minute, and Pique compounded a miserable outing for Levante in the closing moments, collecting Messi's pass, turning onto his left foot and squeezing a shot beneath Oier.

Live Updates

Goal! Pique follows the move up the pitch, and pops up with a goal!

Red Card! Erick Cabaco is given a straight red for his rash challenge on Osumane Dembele.

58- Goal! It's a Messi masterclass! A hat-trick for the Barca captain! Luis Suarez curves the ball to Vidal who squares for Messi for a simple tap in. Poetry in motion! Barca go 4-0 up!

46- Goal! Seconds after the restart and Barca go 3-0 up! Luis Suarez leaves the ball to Messi who lashes it into the bottom corner! 3-0!

42- Goal! Who else but Leo Messi? A lightning quick counter and the little magician finds the back of the net! 2-0 Barca!

35- Goal! Barca take the lead! Messi clips the ball to Suarez and the Uruguayan rifles a volley into the back of the net. Magic!

Chance! Levante rattle the post! Emmanuel Boateng with the effort!

Chance! Messi gets away his first shot of the evening! Just wide!

I'm coming up so we better get this party started! (We are underway)

Preamble

Warm up time for Levante! We are ten minutes away from Kick-Off!

We also have a medical announcement! No Nelson Semedo in the side, he has a bad knee!

Nelson Semedo is having trouble with his left knee and will be sitting out today's game



Now for Barca! Osmane Dembele stays in the side after an impressive showing against Spurs midweek. After starting from the bench, Leo Messi starts, alongside Luis Suarez. Arturo Vidal gets the nod in midfield. Coutinho makes the bench.

We have team news! First up Levante! Keep an eye out for striker Emmanuel Boateng, the Ghanian scored a hat-trick when Levante last defeated Barca!

ALINEACIÓN | Este es nuestro once inicial para enfrentarnos al @FCBarcelona_es. #LevanteBarça

Can Levante halt Barca's six-game undefeated streak in all competitions? The Valencian side defeated Barca 5-4 last year in a thriller!

Good news Barca fans! The Catalans arrived safely in Valencia several hours ago!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Levante Vs Barcelona! It's the final game in La Liga on Sunday evening, and the Catalans face the tricky prospect of taking on a Levante team who have already beaten Real Madrid at the Bernebau this season. As ever, stick around for all the build-up, team news, Live Match Commentary and Video highlights from the big game!