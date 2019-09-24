Mitch Freeley

Barcelona is in desperate need of a victory when they face off against Villarreal on Tuesday evening. Last weekend’s defeat to Granada ensured that the Catalans made their worst ever start to a La Liga campaign in 25 years. Now the pressure is on coach Ernesto Valverde to get the better of a Villarreal side who sit just above them in the league.

Last time out, Barcelona looked lacklustre as they stumbled to a 2-0 defeat to newly promoted Granada. Goals in either half from Ramon Azeez and Alvaro Vadillo handed the victory to Granada, as Barca away woes continued. The Reigning La Liga champions have only picked up one point from three games on the road this season and will be a course of concern for fans.

Lionel Messi was used as a substitute at the weekend but should start on Tuesday. Barca has comprehensively won their home games this season, and Messi should now be fully fit after shaking off an ankle complaint. Having yet to score this season, Messi could open up his La Liga tally against Villarreal.

Barcelona Predicted Team

Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Semedo; Arthur, Busquets, De Jong; Messi, L Suarez, Griezmann

When – Tuesday 24th September

Where – Camp Nou

Channel – HD 3

Online – beIN CONNECT

Kick-Off – 22:00

As for Villarreal, they have made a solid start to the season having won two, drawn two and lost one of from their opening games of the season. More importantly, Javier Calleja’s side is undefeated in their last three La Liga outings, including an impressive 2-2 draw against Real Madrid.

The Yellow Submarine needed late second-half goals from Santi Carzola and substitute Javier Ontiveros to secure a 2-0 win against Valladolid. After pulling away from the relegation zone last season, Villarreal seems primed for a European push and will be looking to pile further pressure on Ernesto Valverde with the win.

Veteran midfielder Santi Carzola is the creative hub of the side, and the former Arsenal man will have to be at his very best if Villarreal is to get a result. After an injury blighted time in North London is finally getting back to his best and two goals and two assists so early in the season would certainly suggest that.

Villarreal Predicted Team

Asenjo; Quintilla, Torres, Albiol, Pena; Iborra, Cazorla, Gomez; Chukwueze, Moreno, Ekambi

