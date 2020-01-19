Mitch Freeley

Follow the Live Match Stream of Barcelona Vs Granada, via beIN CONNECT

Goals/Highlights

Live Updates

Preamble

So Barcelona need a win to return to the top of the table! They have never lost to Granada at home! History is on their side tonight!

A nice little stat for you ahead of Quique Setién's debut!

#YouAlreadyKnow | Today is @QSetien's managerial debut for Barça. At Camp Nou. Against Granada. #DidYouKnow? | On October 28, 1973, @JohanCruyff made his Barça debut as a player. At Camp Nou. Against Granada. pic.twitter.com/cvmnb4f5wx — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 19, 2020

All present and correct with Granada. Keep an eye out for Roberto Soldado the former Spurs striker is on the bench tonight!

Team news time! No drastic changes from Setién! Ansu Fati gets the nod in attack. Artur gets on the bench! Vidal starts in midfield!

The first starting 11 of the @QSetien era!



💪🔵🔴 #BarçaGranada — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 19, 2020

A big boost for Barcelona coming into the game tonight! Team news should be any minute now!

Likewise! Granada look ready to roll!

The Barcelona dressing room is looking sharp!

The big man is here! Quique Setién is looking very dapper ahead of his Nou Camp bow!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Quique Setién's first game as Barcelona boss! Granada did upset Barca when they last played in the league, can they spring an upset tonight? Join me for the build-up, team news and goals as they go in!