Match Report

Barcelona were made to work by 10-man Granada at Camp Nou on Sunday in Quique Setien's first game in charge before Lionel Messi secured a 1-0 win.

The champions needed three points to reclaim top spot in LaLiga from Real Madrid but were mostly blunted by a disciplined defensive display in windy conditions in Catalonia.

Setien set his side up in a 3-4-3 variation reminiscent of Pep Guardiola's old formation but, despite enjoying close to 82 per cent of the possession, clear-cut chances were hard to come by.

Barca were given an advantage when German Sanchez was sent off and Messi eventually made the breakthrough with 14 minutes of normal time left as the attack finally clicked into gear.

Setien's much-discussed adherence to the Johan Cruyff school was clear in a first half in which Barcelona made more than 500 passes, but a shot from Messi that rippled the side-netting was the closest they came to a goal.

Messi saw a free-kick deflected over the crossbar before Granada gave Barca a real scare, Yan Eteki's low strike beating Marc-Andre ter Stegen only to bounce back off the inside of the post and away to safety.

Granada's game plan was working well until German was shown a second yellow card 69 minutes in for a trip on Messi, before Setien earned a cheer from the home fans by introducing Riqui Puig for Ivan Rakitic.

The 20-year-old made a telling impact, winning back possession on the edge of the box before Messi found Antoine Griezmann, he flicked the ball to Arturo Vidal and the Chilean's backheel was swept home by the captain.

Goal! Barcelona has the breakthrough against the ten men of Granada. Who else but Lionel Messi! The captain starts and finishes a sweeping attacking move! 1-0!

So Barcelona need a win to return to the top of the table! They have never lost to Granada at home! History is on their side tonight!

A nice little stat for you ahead of Quique Setién's debut!

On October 28, 1973, Johan Cruyff made his Barça debut as a player. At Camp Nou. Against Granada.

All present and correct with Granada. Keep an eye out for Roberto Soldado the former Spurs striker is on the bench tonight!

Team news time! No drastic changes from Setién! Ansu Fati gets the nod in attack. Artur gets on the bench! Vidal starts in midfield!

The first starting 11 of the Quique Setien era!



💪🔵🔴 #BarçaGranada — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 19, 2020

A big boost for Barcelona coming into the game tonight! Team news should be any minute now!

Likewise! Granada look ready to roll!

The Barcelona dressing room is looking sharp!

The big man is here! Quique Setién is looking very dapper ahead of his Nou Camp bow!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Quique Setién's first game as Barcelona boss! Granada did upset Barca when they last played in the league, can they spring an upset tonight? Join me for the build-up, team news and goals as they go in!