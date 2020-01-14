Best of the La Liga season so far... By beIN SPORTS January 14, 2020 05:44 0:45 min Take a look at some of the best bits of the La Liga season so far. Summaries la liga -Latest Videos 1:39 min GAME RECAP: Celtics 113, Bulls 101 1:43 min GAME RECAP: Thunder 117, Timberwolves 104 1:59 min GAME RECAP: Pacers 101, 76ers 95 1:48 min GAME RECAP: Pelicans 117, Pistons 110 1:40 min Zinedine Zidane - nine finals, nine trophies 0:58 min Who is Quique Setien? 0:51 min Barcelona's biggest coaching decision since 2003 0:30 min Barcelona sack Valverde 0:51 min Messi has been the best for over a decade - Setien 0:45 min Best of the La Liga season so far...