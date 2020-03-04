Barcelona Vs Real Sociedad – Live Stream

Barcelona faces off against Real Sociedad looking to bounce back from their El Clasico defeat last weekend. Quique Setien’s side was comprehensively outplayed in the second half, as goals in the second half from Vinicius Junior and Mariano Diaz meant that Los Blancos leapfrogged their bitter rivals into the top spot.

The Catalans certainly have work to do heading into the business end of the season as they look to retain La Liga and win the Champions League. Setien will be expecting a reaction from his squad following the lacklustre defeat. Thankfully Barcelona has an enviable record at home in the league and has not tasted defeat in the last 25 encounters at the Camp Nou.

In team news, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Sergi Roberto remain long-term absentees. Setien is likely to switch to a 4-3-3 against Sociedad meaning that Ansu Fati could come into the attack in place of Arturo Vidal. Jordi Alba will continue at left-back after returning to the side in the defeat to Real Madrid.

Barcelona Predicted Team

Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Firpo; Arthur, Busquets, De Jong; Fati, Messi, Griezmann

Date – Saturday the 7th of March Kick-Off – 20:30

Channel – Online – beIN CONNECT

As for Sociedad, they have been one of the form teams in Spain, only losing once and winning the remaining eight games in all competitions. Imanol Alguacil has pushed the Basque side into sixth place and is currently only two points away in the Champions League places.

Sociedad will head into the game on a high/low after booking their place in the Copa del Rey final following an x-x aggregate win over Segunda side Mirandes. It’s a first final since the 1987–88 season for Sociedad, who will have to fancy their chances against Granada/Atletico Bilbao.

The last time the two sides faced off, Sociedad impressed in a 2-2 draw. Mikel Oyarzabal fired the hosts into the lead from the penalty spot early in the first half. Goals either side of half-time from Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann gave Barcelona the lead before Alexander Isak levelled the contest to give Sociedad a deserved share of the spoils.

In team news, Asier Illarramendi, David Zurutuza and Diego Llorente are sidelined with long-term injuries. On-loan Real Madrid star Martin Ødegaard should start and Alexander Isak should lead the line. Veteran Nacho Monreal is also likely to feature at left-back.

Real Sociedad Predicted Team

Remiro; Zaldua, Elustondo, Le Normand, Monreal; Ødegaard, Zubeldia, Merino; Januzaj, Isak, Oyarzabal

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as Barcelona look to bounce back against Sociedad. Follow all the action with beIN SPORTS.

