Vinicius Junior broke Barcelona's resistance and substitute Mariano Diaz added a second as Real Madrid leapfrogged their bitter rivals at the top of LaLiga with a 2-0 win in Sunday's Clasico.

December's reverse fixture finished goalless for the first time in 17 years and that was the way this latest tussle at Santiago Bernabeu was heading until Vinicius struck with a deflected effort.

Thibaut Courtois and Marc-Andre ter Stegen made vital saves with the game at 0-0 and both teams had efforts stopped on the line.

But Vinicius found a way through 19 minutes from time and Mariano added a second late on to end Madrid's seven-match winless league run in this fixture as Zidane's side moved a point clear at the summit.

Peep! All over here, and Real Madrid move into top spot at the expense of Barcelona! You have to say that Zidane's side deserved the points based on their second-half showing!

Goal! Real Madrid take all three points at the death! Mariano Diaz scores an almost carbon copy of the first from a tight angle. What an impact from the substitute!

Goal! Real Madrid take the lead! Vinícius Júnior smashes a shot towards goal from a tight angle, after a helpful deflection from Pique, Los Blancos go 1-0 up!

Chance! Oh my! Isco's header is cleared off the line by Pique!

Chance! Isco curves a shot into the top corner, only to be denied by the outstretched arm of ter Stegen! What a save from the German!

Back underway in Madrid! Will we get a goal tonight? Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be having fun...

Peep! All square at the break! Both sides had chances to break the deadlock, but Barcelona just edges it for me! 0-0 at Half-time!

Chance! Thibaut Courtois is needed again, this time to deny Leo Messi!

Chance! Arthur goes one on one with Thibaut Courtois who denies the Barca midfielder with a perfect save! Barca should have taken the lead!

Chance! Antoine Griezmann really should have done better with that effort!

Peep! Real Madrid get El Clasico underway!

Right! Five minutes till game-time! Don't forget, you can watch the LIVE MATCH Stream of El Clasico - Here!

Will Los Blancos leading goal-scorer, Karim Benzema get on the scoresheet tonight?

👀 ꜰ ᴏ ᴄ ᴜ ꜱ ᴇ ᴅ 👀



Will @Benzema open the scoring in #ElClasico tonight? pic.twitter.com/HIxfsmX6rd — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) March 1, 2020

Seems like Real Madrid have a special guest for tonight's game! Cristiano Ronaldo is apparently in that car!

Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at the Bernabéu for the first time since he left 😯 #ElClásico #beINCLÁSICO pic.twitter.com/UUjgZkX15G — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) March 1, 2020

Likewise, the Barcelona dressing room looks ready to go!

The Real Madrid dressing room looks magnificent! Not long till game-time!

You have spoken in our poll ahead of the game, and you are expecting goals! I'm not sure personally considering the last game ended 0-0!

Quique Setien has two wins against Zidane's Real Madrid, could the new Barca boss get the better of his rival this time around?

Fancy a Xavi El Clasico goal set to sleek Euro pop? Of coure you do! Messi overtakes Xavi as all-time El Clasico appearance maker tonight!

Plenty of Samba magic in the Real Madrid ranks tonight!

Got nine minutes to spare before kick-off at 23:00 Mecca? Why don't you enjoy this breakdown by Arsene Wenger of El Clasico!

Real Madrid have arrived!

Rain won't be ruining Quique Setien's first El Clasico. A run of three straight wins has seen Barcelona leap frog Madrid into top spot! Can he keep that winning run going tonight?

Just under an hour till game time! Our man on the scene gives you a roundup of the team news! Which is nice.

Real Madrid team news! Marcelo comes in for Ferland Mendy, Casemiro comes in for Luka Modric who has to settle for a place on the bench alongside Gareth Bale.

TEAM NEWS! First up Barcelona! Jordi Alba is back in the side after a hamstring injury. Gerald Pique has recovered from an ankle knock to start. Leo Messi will become the all-time El Clasico appearance, maker.

Our starting 1️⃣1️⃣ for #ElClásico! — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 1, 2020

Sergio Ramos could start in his 21st consecutive El Clasico tonight!

Barcelona have arrived at the Bernabeu! The league leaders look focused on the task at hand tonight!

Moments ago ...



✅ At the stadium

✅ Game faces on#ElClásico pic.twitter.com/oJL7M6rMcy — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 1, 2020

This gem of a stat should get you in the mood for the action! Leo Messi will become the all-time appearance maker in El Clasico should he start tonight! (I think he will!)

Both teams have arrived at the Bernabeu!

Good evening! Not long to go now! El Clasico is on the way! Real Madrid takes on Barcelona in a potential title decider. As ever we have got you fully covered on beIN SPORTS, with all the build-up, team news and highlights from the biggest game in world football.