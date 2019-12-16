Mitch Freeley



Wednesday evening will see Barcelona and Real Madrid face off in one of the biggest club games in world football, El Clasico. With both sides battling it out at the top of the table this could prove to be pivotal in the La Liga title race. As ever you can follow all the action with beIN SPORTS.

Barcelona’s run of seven victories in all competitions was halted at the weekend following a 2-2 draw with Real Sociedad. Swedish striker Alexander Isak pounced on an error from Marc-André ter Stegen to hand the Basque Country team a deserved share of the points.

Ernesto Valverde’s side has yet to really click into their best form this season and will be targeting a victory over their feted rivals in a penultimate game before a brief winter break.

The last time the two sides met at the Camp Nou, it ended in a cagey 1-1 draw although the Catalans did pick up a 3-0 win in the second leg of the Copa del Ray semi-final. Fans will certainly be hoping they can repeat the 5-1 thrashing they dished out to Los Blancos when the sides met in the league in October 2018, a game which saw Luis Suarez score a hat-trick in the rout.

In team news, Barcelona has no major injury concerns heading into the game. Ousmane Dembele is a long-term absentee with a thigh injury and questions remain about the fitness of Arthur, who has missed the last three games with an adductor injury.

Barcelona Predicted Team

Ter Stegen; Alba, Pique, Lenglet, Roberto; De Jong, Busquets, Rakitic; Griezmann, Suarez, Messi

When – 18/12/19

Channel – 12HD

Online – beIN CONNECT

Kick-Off – 22:00 Mecca

As for Real Madrid, they needed a last-gasp goal from Karim Benzema to rescue a point against Valencia. All three points looked like they belonged to Los Che, as Carlos Solar scored with 12 minutes to go.

However, Benzema smashed home a last-gasp leveller to hand Zidane’s a share of the points, with an unlikely helping hand from keeper Thibaut Courtois who saw his header palmed away by Valencia keeper Jaume Doménech before Benzema scored in the final kick of the game.

Just like Barcelona, Los Blancos have not really been at their very best so far this campaign, but are peaking at the right moment. In Benzema, they have one of the most in-form strikers in Europe and has been a key player for the side. The French attacker has 12 goals and 5 assists and is level with Lionel Messi in the scoring charts.

Zidane will be without a number of key names for the trip to Barcelona with summer signing Eden Hazard and Marcelo headlining the list of long-term absentees. On a more positive note, Ferland Mendy should return to the starting lineup after being suspended against Valencia. Gareth Bale is likely to start on the bench again, with Rodrygo being preferred in recent weeks.

Real Madrid Predicted Team

Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Kroos, Modric, Valverde; Vinicius, Benzema, Rodrygo

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as Barcelona and Real Madrid face off in El Clasico. You can follow all the action on beIN CONNECT.