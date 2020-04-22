Ronaldo - The Start of a European Adventure

RONALDO – THE BOY FROM BRAZIL BEGINS HIS EUROPEAN JOURNEY



Gareth Messenger

You’re a 17-year old boy, and already you’re a World Cup winner. Not many people can ever say that. Despite not playing any games in the 1994 FIFA World Cup, it was just the beginning of a success-laden journey for Ronaldo Luis Nazario de Lima.

What do you do when you’ve already won the one trophy everybody dreams of winning? The decision was easy for Ronaldo. Make the jump to Europe. That’s exactly what he did, and who better to listen to than a Brazilian legend.

It was Romario who advised Ronaldo to make the move to the Netherlands; Romario having played for PSV from 1988 to 1993.

In his first season in the Netherlands, Ronaldo scored 30 league goals. His marauding runs from midfield in the jaws of the defensive opponents was a sight to behold, as Ronaldo would beat those jaws aside and punish those who stood before him.

His goalscoring ability caught the eye of many in the game, with future teammate Luis Enrique later saying, “He’s the most spectacular player I’ve ever seen. He did things I’d never seen before”

While Ronaldo’s goal consumption continued at a fierce rate, scoring 19 goals in 21 appearances the following season, his remaining time at PSV was blighted by injuries. He did leave with the 1996 Dutch Cup before departing for Spain; to Barcelona.

Barcelona were long-term admirers of Ronaldo, as were Inter Milan. The two wrestled it out for his services with Barca winning via submission in the transfer market. The club from Catalonia paid a world-record fee at the time. It sparked what many now regard as the greatest season ever seen by any footballer in the history of the game.

In 1997-98, Ronaldo set the world alight scoring a staggering 47 goals in 48 games as Barcelona lifted the Spanish Super Cup, the Copa del Rey, and UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup (the latter of which he scored the winning goal).

“Fibre and muscle. The perfect physical specimen” is what Oscar Garcia called Ronaldo during his mesmeric season at the Camp Nou. Such descriptions over time led to the infamous nickname “El Fenomeno” aka. The Phenomenon.'

This all happened under the stewardship of Bobby Robson who himself was enduring the tough times with club officials manoeuvring Louis van Gaal into position to replace him at the end of the season. Robson’s legacy at Barcelona will forever be remembered for his treble-winning season, and for being a key component in the decision to bring Ronaldo to the Camp Nou.

Robson was PSV manager in the early nineties, and it is passionately believed his time there helped sway all parties involved for Ronaldo to make the switch to Barcelona.

Ronaldo repaid the faith by producing a titanic campaign with plenty of memories to boot. His goal against SD Compostela in October 1996 is iconic for two reasons. The first being the quality of the goal. Having received the ball in his own half, Ronaldo evaded a fierce tackle with a drag back, then skipped another opponent and used sorcery to bamboozle two defenders en route to slotting the ball into the corner of the net.

The second reason it was iconic; Bobby Robson’s reaction. The coach was seen clasping his head in disbelief at the magic he had just witnessed. So good was the goal, it was later used in brand adverts, and newspapers across Spain were lauding its beauty with Madrid-based publication stating simply; “Pele returns!”

It comes as no surprise then, with a goal record as venomous as Ronaldo’s, that he won the 1996 FIFA World Player of the Year at the age of 20, the youngest to ever achieve the feat.

However, his time at the Blaugrana was coming to an end. At the end of that campaign, he was sold to Inter Milan, the team Barca beat to his signature initially, for another world-record fee. Robson was moved upstairs, and Ronaldo was shown the door, but not of his own accord.

Speaking earlier this year, Ronaldo admits he never wanted to move on from Barcelona. The decision, ultimately, was taken out of his hands;

“I was about to sign my contract extension after the end of the season. They called me five days later to tell me that the extension couldn’t happen. I wanted to stay. If the club didn’t value me the way they should have, it wasn’t my decision. I would’ve loved to stay, but as I say, it wasn’t my call.”