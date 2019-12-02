Messi 'genius' decisive for Barcelona, says Amor

Guillermo Amor praised Lionel Messi's "genius" for helping Barcelona overcome Atletico Madrid in LaLiga on Sunday.

Messi's wonderful 86th-minute goal was enough for Barca to edge to a 1-0 victory at the Wanda Metropolitano and return to the top of the table.

The forward has been in spectacular form and Amor – Barcelona's director of institutional and sporting relations – praised Messi's latest piece of magic.

"Leo has been back to his level again," Amor told Movistar.

"It is a match won by the teams. Atletico is a great team and could have taken the game too. It has been fairly even.

"There have been several phases during the match – a start very strong by Atletico, then we have reacted and we have finished at a good level. In the second half we have controlled and dominated.

"We have not let them out and in the end a genius of Leo has decided it."

Messi has scored nine goals in his past seven LaLiga games, but Barca also needed a good performance from goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Amor praised the shot-stopper and said Barca would have been content with a draw away to Atletico.

"Leo gives us a lot and we needed him more than ever because he puts the team in the game when the team is not there. It makes the rest participate more," he said.

"Ter Stegen has also been magnificent... we could have drawn and it would not have been a bad result, but we are very happy with the victory."

Barcelona's next outing is a clash at home to Real Mallorca on Saturday.