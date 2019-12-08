Joaquin becomes oldest player to score LaLiga hat-trick

Real Betis winger Joaquin rolled back the years on Sunday as he became the oldest player to score a hat-trick in LaLiga history.

The 38-year-old plundered three goals inside the opening 20 minutes in his side's clash with Athletic Bilbao at Estadio Benito Villamarin.

His treble takes his LaLiga tally for the season to six goals – the same as his total from last season and the most he has scored in a domestic campaign since 2003-04.

Joaquin – capped 51 times by Spain – started his career at Betis before moving to Valencia in 2006. He then enjoyed spells at Malaga and Fiorentina before returning to Los Verdiblancos in 2015.