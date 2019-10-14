Mitch Freeley

The eyes of the world will be drawn on the Nou Camp on Saturday the 26th of October 2019, as Barcelona face off against bitter rivals Real Madrid in the first El Clasico of the season. As ever, beIN SPORTS will be offering unrivalled coverage of the big game in both Arabic, English and French languages.

What is the date of El Clasico?

El Clasico will take place on Saturday the 26th of October 2019.

Where will the first El Clasico take place?

The first El Clasico of the 2019/20 season will take place at the Nou Camp, home of Barcelona.

What time will El Clasico kick-off?

El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid is set to take place at 14:00 Mecca.

When is the next El Clasico Match?

The next El Clasico match between the two sides will take place on Friday the 3rd of January 2020, although a kick-off time for the game has yet to be decided.

How can I watch El Clasico?

BeIN will have exclusive coverage of El Clasico, all of which will be available via beIN CONNECT and the beIN SPORTS Channels.

It certainly promises to be a must-watch game as Barcelona and Real Madrid battle it out yet again for El Clasico bragging rights.