Correa deals Atletico Madrid another injury blow

Atletico Madrid have been dealt another injury blow ahead of LaLiga's resumption, with Angel Correa struggling with a leg problem.

Earlier this week Atletico revealed that club-record signing Joao Felix had suffered a low-grade medial ligament sprain in his left knee.

Now, the club have confirmed fellow forward Correa has also sustained a problem, which they explained was a muscle injury in his left leg.

"Angel Correa ended Tuesday's training session with discomfort and was evaluated by the club's medical services," a club statement said.

"The Argentine underwent an MRI scan that confirmed he has a muscle injury in his left leg. He's pending response to treatment."

Correa has made 33 appearances in all competitions for Atletico in 2019-20, scoring seven times.

Last week Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed LaLiga could resume behind closed doors from June 8 following the coronavirus-enforced break.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas wants games to begin again on June 11, with the derby between Real Betis and Sevilla outlined as the preferred first fixture back.

Before competitions were halted in March, Atletico had qualified for the Champions League quarter-finals by knocking out holders Liverpool and were sixth in LaLiga, one point behind fourth-placed Real Sociedad.