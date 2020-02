Ousmane Dembele will be out for around six months after having hamstring surgery, Barcelona confirmed.

The 22-year-old has suffered a number of hamstring problems since joining from Borussia Dortmund in August 2017 in a deal worth up to 147 million euros ($160.5 million).

His latest setback could prompt Barcelona to buy a replacement up front, if the club are granted permission to make an emergency signing by the Spanish Football Federation.