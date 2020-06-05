Barcelona confirm Messi quadriceps injury blow

Lionel Messi faces a race to be fit for Barcelona's first match since the coronavirus lockdown after it was confirmed he has a thigh muscle injury.

The Argentinian talisman, who is Barcelona's captain and LaLiga's all-time record goalscorer, trained away from the rest of the squad on Friday.

Barcelona described the problem as a "minor quadriceps injury", specifying the particular muscle region in Messi's thigh, and said he was "doing specific exercises to avoid unnecessary risks".

The LaLiga leaders are due to resume their interrupted campaign at Mallorca on Saturday, June 13.

Barcelona said Messi "should be able to re-join his team-mates in a few days' time".

That may give the 32-year-old time to prove his fitness to head coach Quique Setien in time for the trip to tackle the islanders on the first weekend back in action.

Barcelona said young forward Ansu Fati also trained individually on Friday.

Meanwhile, the first team will leave the training ground behind on Saturday for a rare session on the Camp Nou pitch.

Barcelona said on their website that the players would head to the stadium with the purpose of getting used to playing in front of empty stands, given games will be played behind closed doors when competitive football returns to Spain.